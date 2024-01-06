Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.