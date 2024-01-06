Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.05. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 53,773 shares changing hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,244,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 111,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 188,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

