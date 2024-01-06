Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.05. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 53,773 shares changing hands.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
