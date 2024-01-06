Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 78,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

