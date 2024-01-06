Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $15,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 192,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.