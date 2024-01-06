Coeur Mining’s (CDE) “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec market weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE CDE opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

