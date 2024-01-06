Coeur Mining’s (CDE) “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coeur Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Down 2.7 %

CDE stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after buying an additional 5,798,848 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after buying an additional 2,862,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.