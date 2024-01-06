Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894,560 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
