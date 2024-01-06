CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 6.8%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.29. 7,844,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,123,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

CleanSpark Trading Down 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

