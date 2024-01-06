CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 39,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 31,689 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

CI&T Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $675.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CI&T by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth about $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of CI&T by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

