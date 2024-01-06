Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $126,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

