Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

