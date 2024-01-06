Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

