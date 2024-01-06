Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of APA worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

