Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.