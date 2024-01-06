Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 6.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.