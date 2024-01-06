Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Chevron were worth $85,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

