Centerra Gold’s (CGAU) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CGAU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

