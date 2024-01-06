Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Receives Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.10.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.17 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of C$461.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.6757447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -29.17%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.