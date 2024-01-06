Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given Outperform Spec Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.10%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

