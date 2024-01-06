Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $732.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $420.36 and a 1-year high of $801.29.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

