Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,038 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,538.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,513.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,344.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $847.01 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

