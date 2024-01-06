Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,267 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,082. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

