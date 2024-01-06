Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,459,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

