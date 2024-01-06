Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.86% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $54,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $316.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day moving average of $198.72. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $318.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.