Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 748 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.42% of DigitalBridge Group worth $40,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of DBRG opened at $17.08 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

