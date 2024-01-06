Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 6,132 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.02% of Nexstar Media Group worth $51,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

