Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 14,939 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $102.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

