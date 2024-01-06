Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2,902.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.58% of Guidewire Software worth $42,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

