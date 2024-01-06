Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 8,241 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

