Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 34,958 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.45% of Patterson Companies worth $41,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

