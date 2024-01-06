Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.65% of Polaris worth $38,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Polaris Trading Up 1.1 %

PII stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

