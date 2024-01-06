Brown Advisory Inc. Has $54.24 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.49% of Federal Signal worth $54,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSS opened at $72.16 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

