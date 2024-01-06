Brown Advisory Inc. Has $50.03 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cummins worth $50,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

CMI opened at $238.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $234.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

