Brown Advisory Inc. Has $43.09 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.21% of Kellanova worth $43,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,281,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

