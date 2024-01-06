Brown Advisory Inc. Has $39.34 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.53% of Houlihan Lokey worth $39,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HLI opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

