Brown Advisory Inc. Has $34.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

