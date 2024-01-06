Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.91% of Harley-Davidson worth $42,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 545,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after acquiring an additional 473,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

