Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

