Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.18% of Dover worth $34,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 52.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.74. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

