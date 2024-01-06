Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 41,019 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $48,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,369,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $241.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $258.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

