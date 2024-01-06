Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 25,666 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.65% of Assurant worth $49,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 229.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $168.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $173.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.