Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $34,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $96.41.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

