Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,121 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Signet Jewelers worth $51,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,037,000 after buying an additional 103,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,513,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG opened at $98.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $108.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $803,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,422 shares of company stock worth $8,076,345. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

