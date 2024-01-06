Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 56,477 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.36% of Masco worth $43,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 111.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

