Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $46,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGT opened at $462.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $487.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

