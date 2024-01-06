Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 13,227 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $47,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

