Brian Grassadonia Sells 5,652 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after acquiring an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Block Company Profile



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

