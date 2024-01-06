Brian Grassadonia Sells 5,652 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89.
Block Price Performance
Shares of Block stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.
Institutional Trading of Block
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after acquiring an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Block
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.