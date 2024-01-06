Brendan Sheehey Sells 4,495 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $14,294.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 398,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 20th, Brendan Sheehey sold 4,175 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $6,429.50.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.87 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Honest had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honest by 25.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 1,169,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honest by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Honest by 34.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 711,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

