Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $381.23 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $458.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

