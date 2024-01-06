Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.37 and last traded at $70.39. Approximately 373,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 837,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.